UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Multan Reviews Law, Order Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

RPO Multan reviews law, order situation

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said protection of lives and properties of the masses was a top priority of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said protection of lives and properties of the masses was a top priority of the department.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of officials here on Saturday, he said all possible resources were being utilised to make crime-free society.

He directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against dacoit gangs, land grabbers and drug peddlers.

The RPO was briefed in the meeting that the police had busted 266 dacoit gangs and arrested 847 members during the last eight months in the region besides recovering valuables worth Rs 139.2 million.

The police also recovered over 2,000 illegal weapons, thousands of rounds besides arresting 363 drug peddlers and recovering 608kg hashish and 24kg heroin.

Related Topics

Police All Top Million

Recent Stories

KP natural resources could be utilized with help o ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris settled in Sialkot ask Fazlur Rehman not ..

4 minutes ago

Eight members of two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago

Syria Calls Israel Main Beneficiary of Middle East ..

4 minutes ago

Women squash team for South Asian Games announced

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 1024 cases

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.