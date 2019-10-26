RPO Multan reviews law, order situation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said protection of lives and properties of the masses was a top priority of the department.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of officials here on Saturday, he said all possible resources were being utilised to make crime-free society.

He directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against dacoit gangs, land grabbers and drug peddlers.

The RPO was briefed in the meeting that the police had busted 266 dacoit gangs and arrested 847 members during the last eight months in the region besides recovering valuables worth Rs 139.2 million.

The police also recovered over 2,000 illegal weapons, thousands of rounds besides arresting 363 drug peddlers and recovering 608kg hashish and 24kg heroin.