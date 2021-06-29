RPO Multan seeks record of lost children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Syed Khurram Ali on Tuesday directed police officials to prepare complete lists of lost children and detail of progress made for their search.

While chairing a meeting he instructed the officials that the list of crimes against children should also be prepared immediately to take appropriate action against culprits.

The meeting was attended by CPO Masood Marth, DPO Lodhran Abdur Rauf, DPO Vehari Ameer Abdullah, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem and others.

Syed Khurram said reports pending with Punjab Forensic Lab should be acquired at the earliest to expedite the investigation proces against the outlaws.

Khurram also instructed police official to provide foolproof security to foreign tourists. The details of cases related to drug dealers should be shared with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he said.

As per the memorandum of understanding with FIA, the investigation of properties of the drug dealers should be made through FIA.

He said the officers should themselves monitor applications submitted with Front Desk, adding, "Front Desk should be made more effective, said RPO".

The proclaimed offenders and court absconders should be arrested at the earliest, adding, their "challans" should be submitted to courts, he directed.