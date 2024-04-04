RPO Nasir Mahmood Satti assures foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mahmood Satti has assured the public that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to maintain peace and order during the sacred month of Ramazan, with special attention given to the last 10 days.

In this regard, talking to media persons the RPO said that special attention has been given to ensuring security at the bazaar and commercial areas so that people could feel safe and secure while shopping for Eidul Fitr.

Similarly, he said mosques and religious places had been provided with additional security during prayer times especially Taraweeh prayers.

He also said a security plan had been devised for ensuring peace and security during by-elections for National Assembly constituency NA-44 on April 21, 2024, and local government elections at Tehsil Draban on April 25.

Highlighting police performance, he said during the three months from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, the Dera Range Police successfully thwarted several attempts to smuggle contraband goods worth millions of rupees.