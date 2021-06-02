RPO opens new building of Gaggo Mandi police station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) inaugurated new building of Gaggo Mandi police station during a ceremony arranged here on Wednesda

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) inaugurated new building of Gaggo Mandi police station during a ceremony arranged here on Wednesday.

It was attended by large number of civil society members including top local district officers and political figures.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurrum Ali Shah said Punjab government was putting focus on changing conventional culture of police department. He said replacing new building with old ones would bring about remarkable changes in police system since they were equipped with state of the art facilities for the visitors.

According to him, new building would lead to get change in police culture and attitude as well, moreover it improve overall performance of the department.

RPO said commoners had big role to purge the society of crime despite police efforts already been continued in this regard. He said the way the government was providing facilities to police, its responsibilities were increased manifold.

PTI's leader Farooq Awan among others hailing from different walks of life also held speeches on the occasion.