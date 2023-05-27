UrduPoint.com

RPO Opens Police Public High School

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Sidiqui inaugurated Educators Police Public High School after completing its renovation process, here on Saturday.

He said that children were real asset to the nation and their education was crucial for achieving something worthwhile for a better future.

He said that after the opening of the school, children of policemen would be able to get education on modern lines, as all modern facilities would be provided to them.

He said that newly opened school was well equipped with modern technology and education system.

