RPO Order Security Arrangements For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RPO order security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has ordered for foolproof security arrangements in the region on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

In a directive issued to CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, he ordered to review the arrangements and make foolproof security in and outside Imambargahs, Majalis points and procession routes.

The peace committees should be activated at police stations, he directed.

Security circles around procession, inner and outer cordon, setting up pickets at entry and exit points, deployment of force at rooftops, screening of routes through special branch, sweeping, inspection of routes through bomb disposal squads, installation of CCTV cameras, walk through gates, search through metal detectors and parking arrangements should be part of the security arrangements, he said.

