RPO Orders Anti-dengue Spray At All Police Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to ensure anti-dengue spray at all police stations of the region in order to prevent rising cases of dengue.
In a directive issued here on Thursday, the regional police officer said that all possible resources were being utilized to control dengue virus.
He said that anti-dengue spray was has been completed at his own office and offices of all district police officers of the region.
He directed officers concerned to ensure anti-dengue spray at all 81 police stations of the region including Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.
He also urged officers concerned to apply precautionary measures to prevent dengue virus.