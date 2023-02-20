RPO orders arrest of hardened criminals in Multan region

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry Monday ordered police to form special teams to ensure the arrest of hardened criminals involved in heinous nature crimes, proclaimed offenders and initiate red warrant proceedings where required.

Presiding over a meeting with PO staff of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari districts via the video link, the RPO said that officials should move cases for issuance of red warrants for the arrest of hardened criminals involved in heinous nature crimes.

PO staff from all four districts shared details with the RPO regarding the updated list of proclaimed offenders. RPO said that police officials would be rewarded with appreciation certificates and cash awards on the arrest of criminals listed in the top ten list of proclaimed offenders.