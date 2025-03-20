RPO Orders Cameras Installation Along Muharram Procession Routes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed has directed the officials concerned to ensure installation of vigilance CCTV cameras along routes of processions related to Muharram.
He inspected under-construction building of Safe City Project at the Police Lines here on Thursday. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan was also present.
The RPO directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made for maintaining law and order during Muharram majalis and processions. He said CCTV cameras should also be installed on entry and exit points of the city, bazaars, commercial centers, educational institutions and important offices. He opined that latest technology and modern devices helped law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order in a better way.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO orders cameras installation along Muharram procession routes3 minutes ago
-
40 arrested, 3 shops sealed through ICT's helpline complaints3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi cops injured in terrorist attacks & anti-criminal operations honoured13 minutes ago
-
Protection of Minorities; SC adjourns hearing for five weeks13 minutes ago
-
679 held over kite flying ban violations this year so far13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes section 144 SSC, HSC examination23 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers nabbed with 2.58 kg charas23 minutes ago
-
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive24 minutes ago
-
1st Syed Ali Mardan Shah football championship cup underway in Khairpur33 minutes ago
-
161 livestock distributed among deserving women33 minutes ago
-
Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar pledges to prioritize public welfare43 minutes ago
-
Minister Fazl condemns anti-state propaganda, calls for national unity43 minutes ago