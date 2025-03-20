RPO orders cameras installation along Muharram procession routes

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed has directed the officials concerned to ensure installation of vigilance CCTV cameras along routes of processions related to Muharram.

He inspected under-construction building of Safe City Project at the Police Lines here on Thursday. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan was also present.

The RPO directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made for maintaining law and order during Muharram majalis and processions. He said CCTV cameras should also be installed on entry and exit points of the city, bazaars, commercial centers, educational institutions and important offices. He opined that latest technology and modern devices helped law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order in a better way.