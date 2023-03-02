RPO orders crackdown against kite selling, aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and aerial firing across the region.

Holding a meeting here on Thursday, the regional police officer said that death game in the name of kite selling and aerial firing would not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed the district police officer of the region to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals involved in such illegal activities.

He said that many people have lost their lives by the chemical thread and aerial firing in the past. He said that police have imposed a ban on these activities adding that action would be taken against the citizens involved in proving the roof of their home for kite flying.