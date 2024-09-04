RPO Orders Crackdown On Proclaimed Offenders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has directed the officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs).
Presiding over a meeting of investigation officers (IOs) of the region through video link here on Wednesday, the regional police officer said that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility of the police department. He said that police ensure best efforts to eradicate crime the region by launching various crackdowns on criminals.
He directed investigation officers of the region to launch a comprehensive crackdown on proclaimed offenders especially the POs wanted to police in heinous crimes.
He also asked officers to submit challans of criminals with the courts at the earliest in order to ensure early justice and also warned them of stern action over negligence and failing in submitting challans with the courts within the time.
He assured IOs of maximum resources and technology for making the crackdown against proclaimed offenders of heinous crimes successful.
