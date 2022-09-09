RPO orders curbing firing in jubilation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Taking notice of ever-increasing incidents of jubilant firing in the division, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood had ordered a stern legal action against the elements involved in the illegal practices.

A spokesperson for the RPO office said here Friday that CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of three districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been directed to take action against the persons involved in firing into the air without any discrimination; otherwise, officers concerned would be held responsible.

He directed the officers to evolve effective strategy, constitute special squads, and made effective police patrolling to control aerial firing adding that in the past, numbers of precious lives had been lost and several others had been injured due to this ill practice.

He also urged for starting a campaign against jubilant firing on radio, tv and the social media.