UrduPoint.com

RPO Orders Curbing Firing In Jubilation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RPO orders curbing firing in jubilation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Taking notice of ever-increasing incidents of jubilant firing in the division, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood had ordered a stern legal action against the elements involved in the illegal practices.

A spokesperson for the RPO office said here Friday that CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of three districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been directed to take action against the persons involved in firing into the air without any discrimination; otherwise, officers concerned would be held responsible.

He directed the officers to evolve effective strategy, constitute special squads, and made effective police patrolling to control aerial firing adding that in the past, numbers of precious lives had been lost and several others had been injured due to this ill practice.

He also urged for starting a campaign against jubilant firing on radio, tv and the social media.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Faisalabad Police Social Media Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh TV

Recent Stories

Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on ..

Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea for protective bail canc ..

2 minutes ago
 Senate body discus FGH employees' regularization

Senate body discus FGH employees' regularization

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO dismisses female official, penalizes three o ..

MEPCO dismisses female official, penalizes three others in departmental cases

2 minutes ago
 Czechia Ready to Convene New Meeting of EU Energy ..

Czechia Ready to Convene New Meeting of EU Energy Ministers Before End of Month ..

2 minutes ago
 Flood Relief Fund: Bilawal presents MoFA's cheque ..

Flood Relief Fund: Bilawal presents MoFA's cheque of Rs10.5m to PM

14 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.