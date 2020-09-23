RPO orders DPOs to ensure security of Polio workers

Regional Police officer (RPO), Wasim Khan directed District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure complete security to polio workers for smooth vaccination of kids during ongoing drive in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police officer (RPO), Wasim Khan directed District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure complete security to polio workers for smooth vaccination of kids during ongoing drive in the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that DPOs should also help convincing parents who refuse to get their kids vaccinated anti polio drops on one pretext or the other.

He informed that police force was working shoulder to shoulder with other deptts to eradicate crippling disease.

The RPO advised parents not to comprise health of their kids and future adding that they should not show any negligence in this regard.

Mr Khan ordered police officials to initiate an action against refusal cases if need arises.