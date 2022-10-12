UrduPoint.com

RPO Orders Early Recoveries From Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 07:29 PM

RPO orders early recoveries from criminals

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja directed the officers concerned to ensure early recovery from the arrested criminals of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes in order to return the looted valuables to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja directed the officers concerned to ensure early recovery from the arrested criminals of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes in order to return the looted valuables to citizens.

During a visit to different police stations of District Vehari on Wednesday, the RPO said that the protection of public lives and properties was the top priority of the police and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed the police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the district under the vision to make the district crime free.

He also urged them to ensure early recovery from the arrested criminals of the dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes in order to return to the owners.

The RPO asked officers to complete investigations of all the under investigation cases in order to provide early justice to masses and directed them to cooperate with the complainant for restoring public trust on the police department.

Related Topics

Police Visit Robbery Vehari Criminals All From Top

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to view NAB law amendments as per in ..

Supreme Court to view NAB law amendments as per int'l standards: CJP

45 seconds ago
 CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials ove ..

CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials over poor performance

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Working on Opportunities to Enter Afghan M ..

Belarus Working on Opportunities to Enter Afghan Market - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Judicial Council recommends to regularize ..

Supreme Judicial Council recommends to regularize services of 11 Lahore High Cou ..

2 minutes ago
 Uzma Bukhari welcomes court orders for Shehbaz, Ha ..

Uzma Bukhari welcomes court orders for Shehbaz, Hamza

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss Moscow-Doha Energy Relations With ..

Putin to Discuss Moscow-Doha Energy Relations With Qatari Emir in Astana - Kreml ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.