RPO orders early recoveries from criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja directed the officers concerned to ensure early recovery from the arrested criminals of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes in order to return the looted valuables to citizens.

During a visit to different police stations of District Vehari on Wednesday, the RPO said that the protection of public lives and properties was the top priority of the police and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed the police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the district under the vision to make the district crime free.

He also urged them to ensure early recovery from the arrested criminals of the dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes in order to return to the owners.

The RPO asked officers to complete investigations of all the under investigation cases in order to provide early justice to masses and directed them to cooperate with the complainant for restoring public trust on the police department.