RPO orders foolproof security arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Kausar has directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observance.

Chairing a video-link meeting here on Sunday, he directed all four district police officers (DPOs) in the region to ensure the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, installation of walk-through gates, checking of participants with metal detectors, video-recording and proper arrangements of light with the coordination of the district administration at the routes of processions and majalis to avoid any untoward incident.

The RPO directed the DPOs to monitor the security arrangements personally and keep in touch with the relevant agencies.

The meeting was told that a total of 43 processions of Chehlumwould be taken out while 61 majalis would be held in the region. The RPO said that the police officers should arrange meetings with members of the peace committee to maintain peace in the region.