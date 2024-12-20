RPO Orders Foolproof Security Arrangements On Christmas
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued orders to the district police heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued orders to the district police heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas.
A spokesperson to RPO office Rizwan Bhatti said here Friday that in view of the current situation in the country, RPO has issued instructions to CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make foolproof security arrangements at Churches, Christian settlements, Christmas bazaars and other events to be organized on the occasion of Christmas.
He directed the officers to personally visit the Christmas bazaars, missionary schools/hospitals and other places in their districts and provide guidance to their subordinate officers and staff properly about security measures.
They have been directed to ensure coordination with special branches and other intelligence agencies to make arrangements timely in case of any threat alert.
The RPO said that expert snipers should be deployed on the roof tops of churches, monitoring should be done around them with CCTV cameras and urged for combing operations in hotels, restaurants in addition to technical scanning and sweeping of churches through the special branch. He also urged for body search through metal detectors and walk through gates. Additional police personnel should be deployed at the events related to Christmas Day, he said. Elite force troops will ensure effective surveillance in important areas especially around churches. Police check posts should be effective on the entrance and exit points of the district, he added.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties
Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio ca ..
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad
Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable
69 PMS officers promoted
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress
Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at d ..
CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitat ..
Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premier ..2 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
69 PMS officers promoted5 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress2 minutes ago
-
Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at district level2 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitation Center2 minutes ago
-
Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle7 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal commercial buildings10 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to acclaimed calligrahper Rashid Seyal1 minute ago
-
Christmas security plan in Faislabad1 minute ago