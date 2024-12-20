Open Menu

RPO Orders Foolproof Security Arrangements On Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued orders to the district police heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas

A spokesperson to RPO office Rizwan Bhatti said here Friday that in view of the current situation in the country, RPO has issued instructions to CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make foolproof security arrangements at Churches, Christian settlements, Christmas bazaars and other events to be organized on the occasion of Christmas.

He directed the officers to personally visit the Christmas bazaars, missionary schools/hospitals and other places in their districts and provide guidance to their subordinate officers and staff properly about security measures.

They have been directed to ensure coordination with special branches and other intelligence agencies to make arrangements timely in case of any threat alert.

The RPO said that expert snipers should be deployed on the roof tops of churches, monitoring should be done around them with CCTV cameras and urged for combing operations in hotels, restaurants in addition to technical scanning and sweeping of churches through the special branch. He also urged for body search through metal detectors and walk through gates. Additional police personnel should be deployed at the events related to Christmas Day, he said. Elite force troops will ensure effective surveillance in important areas especially around churches. Police check posts should be effective on the entrance and exit points of the district, he added.

