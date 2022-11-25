RPO orders foolproof security for PTI public gathering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mehmood Satti has directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering. The RPO said that all available resources should be utilized to provide best possible security cover to the public meeting.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the security arrangements for the public meeting.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Waseem Riaz Khan was monitoring the security arrangements while other senior police officers were checking point-wise duty and briefing the police personnel.

Rawalpindi district Police, administration, City Traffic Police and Rescue-1122 had finalized all the arrangements for the public gathering. Police personnel including commandos from the Elite Force and sharpshooters would be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the rallies and public gathering.

The RPO also directed the CTO to finalize special diversion plans to regulate traffic on city roads during the rallies and public meeting.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens should be deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP should also try to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.

Rawalpindi police had formulated a comprehensive security plan for maintaining law and order until the protesters leave Rawalpindi.

According to a police spokesman, over 10,000 personnel would be deployed to ensure security while 750 traffic wardens and officers would also be deployed to ensure foolproof traffic arrangements in Rawalpindi.

He informed that over 400 Elite commandos would be on security duty during the long march.

Additional police force would be deployed on Murree Road and other routes of the rallies while the teams of Elite and Dolphin forces would be patrolling in different areas to check law and order situation.

Over 100 snipers and police officials would be stationed atop buildings on the route of the long march.

Rawalpindi district police had also made foolproof security arrangements for safety of the main container and 2500 police personnel would be deployed in the inner cordon. Monitoring of the route of the rallies would be conducted through CCTV cameras while four special vehicles equipped with CCTV cameras facility would also be used to monitor the security of the rallies.

On the directives of the RPO, senior police officers would remain in the field to check field duties and brief the police personnel.

Elite Force, Dolphin and personnel of other units had also been deployed to make all the security arrangements foolproof.

Rescue-1122 had also finalized all the arrangements for the long march.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, Rescue-1122 on the directives of District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi had declared code red across Rawalpindi district.

Special Rescue-1122 teams had been deployed in two shifts while more than 300 rescuers to provide emergency cover to the rallies.

Rescue-1122 vehicles of other districts of Rwp division would also be available in case of any emergency.

He said, Rescue-1122 to remain on high alert during the public gathering.

