RPO Orders Foolproof Security For Yaum-e-Ali Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RPO orders foolproof security for Yaum-e-Ali events

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed the police heads of four district of Faisalabad region to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Yaum-e-Ali.

During a meeting on Monday, he said that Yaum-e-Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) would be observed here Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (21st Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1444 Hijrah). Hence City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot should evolve a comprehensive strategy for tight security arrangements on Yaum-e-Ali.

He said that SP and DSP rank officers should be deputed for supervision of security arrangements besides deputing sufficient staff of security of Majalis and processions.

In this connection, a central control room should also be established in each district of the region for keeping vigilant eye on security arrangements as well as on movement of suspects and miscreants.

He also directed the CPO and DPOs to establish police pickets at all entry and exist points besides ensuring screening and sweeping of procession routes and Majalis sites through staff of special branch.

The lady police should also be deputed for checking of female participants whereas teams of elite force, mobile squads, quick response force and dolphin force should also be remain active throughout the day.

The RPO also directed traffic officers of all districts to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic by taking prompt action against violators of traffic rules and regulations without any discrimination.

