RPO orders foolproof security on Christmas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Christmas.

He directed the capital police officer (CPO) Faisalabad, district police officers (DPOs) of three districts including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make foolproof security arrangements in churches, Christian settlements, special markets and celebration points on Christmas.

A police spokesperson said here on Friday all district police heads had strictly been directed to personally visit the special Christmas markets, churches, Christian settlements, missionary schools/ hospitals and other places in their districts.

The RPO ordered for search operations in and around hotels, restaurants besides technical sweeping of churches through special branches. He ordered for deployment of additional police force at churches on Christmas day and installation of walk-through gates. The police pickets at all entry and exit points should work effectively in addition to the police mobile functioning.