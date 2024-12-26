Open Menu

RPO Orders Foolproof Security On New Year Night

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RPO orders foolproof security on New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions to make foolproof security arrangements on New Year night across the region.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, he directed the CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure foolproof security arrangements in order to maintain law and order on New Year night in their respective districts.

He said that minor negligence in security measures could help the anti-social elements to succeed in their nefarious objectives. Therefore, it is imperative for all district police chiefs to take all possible measures to maintain law and order and safety of lives and property of the citizens as well as the rule of law.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Law And Order Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

3 minutes ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

1 hour ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

2 hours ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan