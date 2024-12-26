RPO orders foolproof security on New Year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has issued instructions to make foolproof security arrangements on New Year night across the region.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, he directed the CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure foolproof security arrangements in order to maintain law and order on New Year night in their respective districts.

He said that minor negligence in security measures could help the anti-social elements to succeed in their nefarious objectives. Therefore, it is imperative for all district police chiefs to take all possible measures to maintain law and order and safety of lives and property of the citizens as well as the rule of law.