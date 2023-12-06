RPO orders for accelerating traffic rules awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary has directed the traffic police officials to speed up the awareness campaign about traffic rules in order to avoid traffic accidents.

He expressed these views during a meeting with traffic police officials here Wednesday. Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Naeem and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The RPO further said that the traffic police officials were directly related to the public and leading the police so it is important to brief them about accident prevention.

He further said that obtaining driving license has been made very easy and tell the people how they could get their driving licenses.

He ordered for creating public awareness about traffic rules in educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities and crowded places with busy chowks and bus stands.

He also appealed to the public to follow the traffic rules to avoid accidents and any kind of trouble and prove to be a good citizen by cooperating with the traffic police.

