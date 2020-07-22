RPO orders for crackdown against liquor dealing

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has ordered the police heads in all four districts to initiate a crackdown against distilling of liquor, its sale, storage and consumption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has ordered the police heads in all four districts to initiate a crackdown against distilling of liquor, its sale, storage and consumption.

A spokesman of police department said here on Wednesday that heads of police in all four districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot had been issued necessary instructions for crackdown against liquor on Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that special teams would be constituted with a clear cut task that strict action would be taken against liquor dealing without any discrimination.

He said that special pickets will also be erected on all entry and exit points in four districts where police personnel will thoroughly check the suspects while special patrolling teams will take action against the dealers involved in liquor transportation.