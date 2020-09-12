RPO orders judicial inquiry into undertrail murder accused death

Regional Police officer (RPO) D G Khan, Rana Faisal directed legal branch to launch judiciary inquiry into an under trial accused death case in Shehr Sultan Police station

A police spokesman said that the RPO had ordered DPO, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal to look into the case himself.

The accuracy Fayyaz was found dead in barrack of Shehr Sultan Police Station a couple of days ago while police termed his death as suicide.

Heirs of Fayyaz had alleged that police tortured him to death and protested against it by placing his body on road.

The DPO visited the PS on Friday evening and suspended Aslam Mulghani on showing negligence.

A case against five police officials has also been registered on application of heirs.

Further investigation was underway.