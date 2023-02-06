RPO orders reinstatement of all suspended police officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Monday ordered reinstatement of all suspended police officials of the region with immediate effect.

According to an official statement issued here, all the officials suspended in last 60 days were being reinstated with immediate effect, by which the officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts would be benefited.

He said that the decision of pending show cause notices and appeals would be made during the current week.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry urged police officials to visit office without any delay, adding that welfare of the police officials was top priority and their problems would be resolved at the earliest.