UrduPoint.com

RPO Orders Reinstatement Of All Suspended Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RPO orders reinstatement of all suspended police officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Monday ordered reinstatement of all suspended police officials of the region with immediate effect.

According to an official statement issued here, all the officials suspended in last 60 days were being reinstated with immediate effect, by which the officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts would be benefited.

He said that the decision of pending show cause notices and appeals would be made during the current week.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry urged police officials to visit office without any delay, adding that welfare of the police officials was top priority and their problems would be resolved at the earliest.

Related Topics

Multan Police Visit Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

27 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

1 hour ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.