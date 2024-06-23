Open Menu

RPO Orders Stern Action Against Anti-social Elements

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui has ordered for evolving a comprehensive strategy to control crime rate across the region.

He was presiding over a performance review meeting here on Sunday. All DPOs and other police officers were present in the meeting.

Issuing instructions to police officers, the RPO said that crackdown on anti-social elements should be intensified to control the increasing number of murders, dacoities street and robberies in the region.

He directed them to hold meetings with SHOs to update the pending cases and submit progress reports about cases to his office.

The RPO also directed for arresting drug peddlers, clearing hot spots. He said that the patrolling system should be effective to make the city’s roads safe for all, in addition to smashing criminal gangs.

He also directed for registration of cases against cattle hustlers and recovering of looted properties from criminals.

