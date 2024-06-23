RPO Orders Stern Action Against Anti-social Elements
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui has ordered for evolving a comprehensive strategy to control crime rate across the region.
He was presiding over a performance review meeting here on Sunday. All DPOs and other police officers were present in the meeting.
Issuing instructions to police officers, the RPO said that crackdown on anti-social elements should be intensified to control the increasing number of murders, dacoities street and robberies in the region.
He directed them to hold meetings with SHOs to update the pending cases and submit progress reports about cases to his office.
The RPO also directed for arresting drug peddlers, clearing hot spots. He said that the patrolling system should be effective to make the city’s roads safe for all, in addition to smashing criminal gangs.
He also directed for registration of cases against cattle hustlers and recovering of looted properties from criminals.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA recovers animal remains, fat1 minute ago
-
Rain with winds, thunderstorm predicted in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
PPP defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam11 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Domki terms budget 2024-25 as people-friendly11 minutes ago
-
Seed balls experiment converts Khanpur forest into dense plantation, efforts underway to launch init ..21 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 109 electricity pilferers21 minutes ago
-
Dairy unit sealed, 1800-litre expired cream discarded41 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation41 minutes ago
-
PA meeting convened for Monday41 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 278 raids on drug-dealers' hideouts51 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 drug peddlers51 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests head of car thief gang51 minutes ago