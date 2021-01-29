RPO Orders Strict Action Against Kite-flying
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:27 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has directed the police officers to take strict action against kite-flying without any discrimination.
The RPO issued special instructions to CPO Faisalabad, DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot for strict implementation of the kite-flying ban.
He directed the police heads of four districts to take action against kite-flying as well as manufacturing, sale and purchase of kites and its other paraphernalia.