RPO orders strict security at tehsil, district courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :After the incident of double murder reported in 'Bakshi Khana' of sessions court here, the security arrangements were further beefed up across the division.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood directed all district police officers (DPOs) of four districts Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh on Monday to further beef up security arrangements in their respective districts and warned that officer concerned will be responsible in case of any security lapse.

He directed for taking special security measures in tehsil and district courts and installation of CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of the courts and kutchehries.

He ordered for installing walk-through gates and security staff with metal detectors at the entry points.

He also directed for deploying a quick response force outside the courts.