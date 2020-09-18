UrduPoint.com
RPO Orders Suspension Of SHO Darband Police Station Over Human Rights Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:06 PM

RPO orders suspension of SHO Darband police station over Human Rights violation

Regional Police Officer, Hazara, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday directed the District Police Officer Mansehra, Dr. Sadid Baluch, to suspend the SHO Darband police station over charges of human rights violation and misuse of authorities.

According to the police sources, taking action on the public complaints against SHO Darband police station Muhammad Nawaz, the RPO had directed to conduct inquiry against such SHO.

According to the police sources, taking action on the public complaints against SHO Darband police station Muhammad Nawaz, the RPO had directed to conduct inquiry against such SHO.

After receiving inquiry report, the RPO ordered to suspend Muhammad Nawaz and for taking action against him according to the departmental proceedings.

The RPO said that KPK and Hazara police is the custodian of human rights and would not tolerate human rights violation.

The police force shall respect and obey the laws and fulfill the duty imposed on them, by serving the community and by protecting all persons against illegal acts, consistent with the high degree of responsibility required by their profession, RPO Hazara stated.

We will take strict action against the violators, punish them and make them an example, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

