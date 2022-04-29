UrduPoint.com

RPO Orders Tight Security On Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood has directed the police heads of four districts of Faisalabad region to ensure tight security arrangements on the Eidul Fitr 2022

In a statement issued on Friday, he directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh to depute additional security staff especially at public places on Chaand Raat and Eid days so that nefarious designs of miscreants could be foiled.

He said that a large number of people used ATM, money changers and banks during Eid days whereas the criminals also planned to deprived people of their hard-earned money.

Therefore, the police should ensure full safety and security to lives and properties of the public during Eid days.

He said that display of weapons, jubilant firing and one-wheeling were strictly prohibited. Therefore, stern action would be taken against violators during the Eid days, he added.

He said that special branch staff should ensure screening of the sites where Eid congregations would be held. In this connection, walk-through gates and metal detectors should also be used, he said and added that teams of Elite force and mobile police should also be kept in reserve to deal with any emergent situation on Eid days.

