RPO orders use of latest technology to control crime

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has directed police officials to adopt latest technology to detect and control crime.

He ordered to adopt innovative and geo-fencing system instead of old system and also changed the strategy by knowing the crime's different ways.

RPO expressed these views while presiding over the crime meeting here on Wednesday.

He asked the police officials to improve their performance through self accountability and go out from their offices for community policing.

He said that police could get masses confidence by improving service delivery system further.

He directed the police officials to ensure their presence on the spot in case of heinous crime and warned action over not reaching on the incident place by the officials.

He ordered to constitute the CIA teams to detect the crime and to control on it and added that action would be taken against the officials which failed to control crime.

RPO directed to stop the entry of tout mafia into the police stations premises.

On this occasion, CPO Mian Mahboob Rasheed and police officials from the district were present.

