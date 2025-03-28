RPO Orders Zero Tolerance Against Traffic Rule Violators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan chaired a meeting on traffic management here on Friday.
SP Patrolling Akhtar Hussain Joyia, DTO Traffic Malak Hussain and Secretary RTA Muhammad Tahir attended the meeting. Causes of traffic accidents and suggestions for measures to be taken to prevent them were considered.
The RPO said that a zero tolerance policy will be adopted against overloaded vehicles and underage drivers. He was briefed that cases were registered against sixty vehicle owners for violations of traffic rules and 74 vehicles were impounded in the last 24 hours. Heavy fines were imposed on about six hundred vehicles by issuing challans while the route permits of eight vehicles were canceled. The RPO was also informed that teams have been formed to implement traffic rules.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NH&MP AIG holds ‘e-Kutchery’ to address public concerns, enhance road safety3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses grief over devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand3 minutes ago
-
RPO orders zero tolerance against traffic rule violators3 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign to start in Bahawalpur from April 214 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gull visits PS Khanna , emphasizes public service14 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping frenzy peaks as Islamabad gears up for festive celebrations14 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested23 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers netted with over 5 kg charas23 minutes ago
-
NH&MP holds ‘e-Kutchery’ to address public concerns, enhance road safety24 minutes ago
-
38 transport owners fined34 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among SOS village children34 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders merger of NICVD-SICVD34 minutes ago