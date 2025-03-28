Open Menu

RPO Orders Zero Tolerance Against Traffic Rule Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan chaired a meeting on traffic management here on Friday.

SP Patrolling Akhtar Hussain Joyia, DTO Traffic Malak Hussain and Secretary RTA Muhammad Tahir attended the meeting. Causes of traffic accidents and suggestions for measures to be taken to prevent them were considered.

The RPO said that a zero tolerance policy will be adopted against overloaded vehicles and underage drivers. He was briefed that cases were registered against sixty vehicle owners for violations of traffic rules and 74 vehicles were impounded in the last 24 hours. Heavy fines were imposed on about six hundred vehicles by issuing challans while the route permits of eight vehicles were canceled. The RPO was also informed that teams have been formed to implement traffic rules.

