RPO Organizes Ceremony To Share Joy Of Chirstmas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

RPO organizes ceremony to share joy of Chirstmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar Thursday organized a cake cutting ceremony to share joy with Chirstain brethren at the Regional Office here, says police spokesman.

The ceremony was specially attended by the Christian police personnel posted at the Regional Police Office.

The RPO also distributed gifts among the employees and expressed good wishes for them.

The Regional Police Officer while talking to Christian employees on the occasion said Christian employees at the Regional Police Office were fulfilling their responsibilities to the best of their ability.

RPO lauded the services of community in any field of life. Minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom he said.

RPO directed to officials to ensure the security of churches and keep an eye on the suspects to avoid any untoward incident.

The Christian employees thanked RPO Rawalpindi for organizing the event.

