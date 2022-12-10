UrduPoint.com

RPO Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 08:59 PM

RPO pays glowing tribute to martyrs

Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti visited Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti visited Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters Faisal Saleem and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

A smart contingent of Police presented a guard of honor. The RPO laid floral wreaths and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

He paid glowing tribute to the martyred, adding that they set an eternal example of dutifulness.

Keeping in mind this fact, we shouldn't forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, they have given blood to maintain peace, law and order.

He said that such brave officials were the pride of the police department and their services would be remembered forever.

The RPO also visited the Martyrs Gallery, Resource Management Center, Shaheed Constable Shahid Rehman school of Firearms Training and District Enforcement Wing.

He also inspected the Digital Controlled Target System on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Nasir Blood

Recent Stories

Sultan Agha elected unopposed as provincial presid ..

Sultan Agha elected unopposed as provincial president JUP-Noorani

3 minutes ago
 Completing 100 test wickets an honor, says Jack Le ..

Completing 100 test wickets an honor, says Jack Leach

3 minutes ago
 4 truckloads of relief items sent for flood affect ..

4 truckloads of relief items sent for flood affectees

3 minutes ago
 People stages protest for early recovery of Imran ..

People stages protest for early recovery of Imran Afridi

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to revive economy: NA speaker ..

Govt taking measures to revive economy: NA speaker

12 minutes ago
 44�power�pilferers�nabbed in a day in South ..

44�power�pilferers�nabbed in a day in South Punjab

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.