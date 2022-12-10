RPO pays glowing tribute to martyrs

Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti visited Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti visited Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters Faisal Saleem and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

A smart contingent of Police presented a guard of honor. The RPO laid floral wreaths and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

He paid glowing tribute to the martyred, adding that they set an eternal example of dutifulness.

Keeping in mind this fact, we shouldn't forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, they have given blood to maintain peace, law and order.

He said that such brave officials were the pride of the police department and their services would be remembered forever.

The RPO also visited the Martyrs Gallery, Resource Management Center, Shaheed Constable Shahid Rehman school of Firearms Training and District Enforcement Wing.

He also inspected the Digital Controlled Target System on the occasion.