RPO Pays Surprise Visit To Chontra Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Chontra Police Station

According to a police spokesman, the RPO during his visit inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station.

The spokesman informed that the aim of the surprise visits being conducted was to improve the quality of service delivery at Police Stations level and inspect performance of police officers.

The RPO checked the daily entry register of the police station and directed the SHO to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crimes and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He said, the prime responsibility of police is to protect lives and property of the citizens.

On this occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

The RPO is visiting police stations following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani.

