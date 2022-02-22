RPO pays surprise visit to Civil Lines Police Station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan here on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Civil Lines Police Station and inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan here on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Civil Lines Police Station and inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station.

According to a RPO office spokesman, the RPO summoned Superintendent of Police, Potohar Abdul Wahab and SDPO Civil Lines Farhan Aslam. On the occasion, SP Potohar Division gave briefing about overall crime rate and other issues.

During interaction with the citizens at the Police Station, the RPO directed the police officers to immediately address their complaints.

The RPO checked the daily entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The RPO said that aim of the surprise visit being conducted was to improve the quality of service delivery at Police Stations level and inspect performance of Police officers.

He said, prime responsibility of Police was to protect lives and property of the citizens.

The RPO asked the Police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was visiting police stations following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.