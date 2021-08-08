UrduPoint.com

RPO Pays Surprise Visit To Kotli Sattian Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

RPO pays surprise visit to Kotli Sattian police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer Sunday paid a surprise visit to Kotli Sattian police station, informed a police spokesman.

He visited the police station following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani.

The RPO checked the daily entry register of the police station and directed the SHO to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He informed that the aim of the surprise visits being conducted was to improve the quality of service delivery at police stations level and inspect performance of police officers.

He said, prime responsibility of police was to protect lives and property of the citizens.

On this occasion, RPO asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

Later, the RPO also inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Visit Rawalpindi Kotli Criminals Sunday Court

