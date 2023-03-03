UrduPoint.com

RPO Pays Surprise Visit To Police Lines Mess

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Police Lines Mess.

The RPO inspected the kitchen and the quality of food being supplied to the force.

He also ate food with the police personnel present in the mess and inquired about the standard of the food.

The RPO directed the Superintendent of Police, Headquarters and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters to regularly conduct surprise visits to the mess to check food quality.

Timely delivery of quality food to the police jawans posted on point duty in the field should be ensured, Syed Khurram Ali instructed the authorities concerned.

He said, all-out efforts should be made to ensure welfare of the force and provision of quality facilities.

