RPO pays surprise visit to three police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmer paid surprise visits to three police stations of Rawalpindi city including City, Waris Khan, and Sadiqabad, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

"RPO Imran Ahmer visited police stations following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani," he added.

The RPO checked the daily entry registers of the police stations and directed the SHOs to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

On this occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

The RPO also inspected the front desks, buildings, lockups and cleanliness of the police stations.

Imran Ahmer said that surprise visited were being conducted and efforts being made to improve service delivery and day to day affairs in Police Stations.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal Zia ud Din, and DSPs concerned were present.

The RPO also directed the police officers to ensure merit and transparency in investigation process.

He said, as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar and direction of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, efforts were being taken to change police station culture and for an effective use of modern technology.

The surprise visits would continue to ensure check and balace, address complaints of the citizens and improve service delivery.