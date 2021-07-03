RPO pays surprise visit to various police stations, examines public service delivery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar Saturday paid a surprise visit to different police stations including Airport, Civil Line, Morgah and New Town and checked the performance of officials.

Following n the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, the RPO has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

The RPO also reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations. He expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation arrangements in police station In New Town.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.