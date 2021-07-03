UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Pays Surprise Visit To Various Police Stations, Examines Public Service Delivery

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

RPO pays surprise visit to various police stations, examines public service delivery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar Saturday paid a surprise visit to different police stations including Airport, Civil Line, Morgah and New Town and checked the performance of officials.

Following n the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, the RPO has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

The RPO also reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations. He expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation arrangements in police station In New Town.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Related Topics

Police Poor Punjab Police Station Visit Rawalpindi All Merit Packaging Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Mini ..

21 minutes ago

75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Clalit Health Se ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 1,561 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai’s Supreme C ..

1 hour ago

RTA awards contract to improve 11-km Saih Al Dahal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.