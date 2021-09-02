RPO pays surprise visit to women police station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to women police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to women police station.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO is visiting police stations following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani.

The RPO checked the daily entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He informed that aim of the surprise visits being conducted was to improve the quality of service delivery at Police Stations level and inspect performance of police officers.

He said, prime responsibility of police was to protect lives and property of the citizens.

On this occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

Later, the RPO also inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tasawar Iqbal was also present on the occasion.