RPO pays surprise visits to Pirwadhai Police Station & SDPO City office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer here on Tuesday paid surprise visits to Pirwadhai Police Station and SDPO City office.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO during his visit inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station.

The spokesman informed that the aim of the surprise visits being conducted was to improve the quality of service delivery at Police Stations level and inspect performance of police officers.

The RPO checked the daily entry register of the police station and directed the SHO to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crimes and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He said,the prime responsibility of police was to protect lives and property of the citizens.

On this occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

The RPO is visiting police stations following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.