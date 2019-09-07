UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:13 AM

RPO pays tributes to martyrs on Defence Day

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Friday on Defence Day paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army's officers and Jawans who rendered their lives for protection of the motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Friday on Defence Day paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army's officers and Jawans who rendered their lives for protection of the motherland.

The main function in this connection was held at Police Lines here.

City Police Officer CPO Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, SSP Investigation, SPs, DSPs and SHOs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that the martyrs are alive and would be remembered forever.

He said, the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Defence Day

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

46 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at High Commission ..

3 minutes ago

Brexit bill passes UK upper house in blow for John ..

3 minutes ago

PN celebrates Defence, Martyrs Day by expressing c ..

3 minutes ago

FBR to update new Units of Measurement

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.