RPO pays tributes to martyrs on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail Friday on Defence Day paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army 's officers and Jawans who rendered their lives for protection of the motherland.

The main function in this connection was held at Police Lines here.

City Police Officer CPO Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, SSP Investigation, SPs, DSPs and SHOs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that the martyrs are alive and would be remembered forever.

He said, the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.