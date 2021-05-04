UrduPoint.com
RPO Pin Badges To Newly Promoted Inspectors

Muhammad Irfan Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

RPO pin badges to newly promoted Inspectors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar on Tuesday pinned the badges to Inspectors over their promotion in the next ranks. The officers were promoted to the rank of DSP.

A ceremony was held at Regional Police Office and RPO formally pinned badges to the promoted officials.

The services of the promoted Inspector Abdul Jabbar have been handed over to the Additional IG Special Branch while among the other inspectors of Rawalpindi region, Inspector Azhar Mahmood Aslam has been posted as DSP Investigation while Inspector Zafar Shakeel has been posted as DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi.

RPO congratulated the police officer and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

Now your responsibilities have been further enhanced. We have to make it our motto to serve the people and provide immediate justice while performing our duties with utmost diligence and honesty, RPO added.

More Stories From Pakistan

