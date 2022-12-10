UrduPoint.com

RPO Pinned Badges To 51 Promoted Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 10:09 PM

RPO pinned badges to 51 promoted police officials

Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mahmood Satti Pinned badges to 51 officers who were promoted from Sub-Inspector to Inspector in Irshad Hussain Shaheed Auditorium here on Saturday informed a police spokesman.

The promoted officers were identified as Sub-Inspector Muhammad Younis,Sikander Khan, Fazl Hussain, Ahmed Yar, Aziz Sultan, Ijaz Ahmed, Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Zaheer Baig, Amjad Hussain, Fazal Ahmed, Azhar Mahmood, Muhammad Salem, Tayullah, Muhammad Farooq, Sadaqat Hussain, Hassan Askari, Nusrat Hussain, Shakeel Ahmed, Amjad Munir, Muhammad Riaz, Makhdoom Hussain, Rashid Mahmood, Qalzam Zaheer, Hassan Mujtaba, Gulzar Hussain, Atullah, Zia Ahmed, Moin Al-Husnain, Tahir Mahmood, Mohammad Asim Azad, Nasir Waseem, Naeem Aslam, Qaiser Naseem, Muhammad Arshad, Asar Mahmood Abbasi, Aqib Razak, Ali Hussain Shah, Ghulam Ali Akbar, Fazal Ahmed, Sikandar Nawaz, Mudassar Abbas, Naveed Ahmed, Mahmood, Adil Abbas, Nasir Mumtaz, Atif Mahmood and Muhammad Bilal Khan.

The RPO while talking to the promoted officers said that they should perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

