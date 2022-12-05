RPO pins badges on promoted cops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Azhar Akram pinned badges to 12 sub-inspectors over their promotion to the next ranks, here on Monday.

A ceremony was held at Regional Police Office.

DPOs of four districts attended the ceremony.

RPO Muhammad Azhar Akram congratulated the police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

The prime responsibility of the police personnel is to protect public property and their safety, he added.