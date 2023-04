SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui pinned badges on 13 inspectors after their promotion to the next ranks, here on Monday.

A ceremony was held at Regional Police Office. DPOs of four districts attended the ceremony.

The RPO congratulated the police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.