RPO pins badges on promoted cops:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui along with District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran pinned badges to 89 police officers of the region over their promotion to the next ranks, here on Thursday.

In this regard,Badges were pinned to 51 Sub-Inspectors and 38 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) in the ceremony held at Police Lines.

District Police Officers (DPO) of four districts and promoted police officer's families were present in the ceremony.

The RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui congratulated the police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

The prime responsibility of the police personnel was to protect public property and their safety, he added.