RPO pins badges to four promoted cops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan Friday pinned the badges to four Inspectors over their promotion in the next ranks.

A ceremony was held at Regional Police Office and RPO formally pinned badges to the promoted officials.

DPOs of four districts attended the ceremony. Those promoted include Inspector Sajjad Ahmed, Inspector Amanullah, Inspector Sher Muhammad and Inspector Iqbal Khan.

RPO Ashfaq Khan congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.