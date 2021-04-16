UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Pins Badges To Four Promoted Cops

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

RPO pins badges to four promoted cops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan Friday pinned the badges to four Inspectors over their promotion in the next ranks.

A ceremony was held at Regional Police Office and RPO formally pinned badges to the promoted officials.

DPOs of four districts attended the ceremony. Those promoted include Inspector Sajjad Ahmed, Inspector Amanullah, Inspector Sher Muhammad and Inspector Iqbal Khan.

RPO Ashfaq Khan congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

Related Topics

Police Best

Recent Stories

PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

7 minutes ago

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

16 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

26 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

38 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

43 minutes ago

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.