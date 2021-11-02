UrduPoint.com

RPO Pins Badges To Newly Promoted Inspectors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:12 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Tuesday pinned badges to newly promoted four inspectors from the rank of Sub-Inspectors in the Regional Police Office

SSP Regional Investigation Branch Rawalpindi Abdul Farooq ADIG Tahir Abbas, Assistant Director Sadaqat Hussain and other officers were also present on the occasion, said a media release.

RPO Rawalpindi congratulated the promoted officers and extended his best wishes to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO congratulated the promoted officers and directed them to work harder and more diligently in their new responsibilities.

"Allah has brought you to this position and now you have been entrusted with more responsibilities than before," the RPO said.

The Sub-Inspectors promoted to the rank of Inspectors were Haroon Al-Rasheed Reader SSPRIB, Ahsan Abbas Kazmi Legal Branch RPO Office, Tariq Mahmood Legal Branch RPO Office and Safdar Hussain Administration Department.

