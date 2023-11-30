DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti and SP Investigation Iqbal Khan on Thursday pinned badge of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank to newly appointed police officer Fazal Elahi.

According to a press release issued here, the badge pinning ceremony was held here at Range Ofice Dera Ismail Khan. Fazal Elahi was appointed as acting DSP Investigation.

The RPO congratulated the newly appointed DSP Investigation on his appointment and wished him all the best for his new assignment.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said the investigation system should be improved in order to serve the public and raise the morale of the police force.

He said all the different aspects of any case should be kept in mind during the investigation, adding, that modern technology should be used in important cases.

The investigation of all the pending cases should be completed as soon as possible and submitted to the court in a timely manner so that the criminals could be brought to justice.

He said the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of the abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on a priority basis.